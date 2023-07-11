Flood alert issued in Punjab as India releases water into River Sutlej       

LAHORE – Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued a warning regarding the possibility of floods in the region as India released over 70000 cusecs of water into Pakistan’s River Sutlej.
Local authorities confirmed that Pakistan’s Eastern neighbor released massive water from Harike headworks in the Sutlej River, and water will inundate adjoining areas.
Deputy Commissioners of Kasur, Okara, Wahari, Pakpattan, and Vehari are advised to complete the arrangements in advance as DG PDMA ordered to set up relief camps in all districts.
Officials are told to maintain the safety of lives of people and property, while authorities urged people to avoid going near urban rivers and canals.
The country’s natural disaster management NDMA also directed the provincial authorities to ensure early warning, prompt response and evacuations in flood risk areas along the banks of rivers Chenab, Ravi, Sutlej and their nullahs.
NDMA further directed district administrations to ensure contingency traffic plans for urban areas vulnerable to flooding with swift de-watering operations.
Officials are monitoring the situation until July 20, while residents of high risk areas are advised to stay informed and follow guidelines from the relevant administration.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 11, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.4
|283.15
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|359
|365
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.1
|78
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74
|74.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|195
|198
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|738.8
|746.8
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|216
|218
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.47
|38,87
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.89
|41.29
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.53
|36.88
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.58
|3.49
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|901.32
|910.32
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.42
|60.02
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|172.55
|174.55
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.08
|26.38
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|721.79
|729.79
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.38
|77.08
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|205
|207
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.52
|25.82
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|312.55
|315.05
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.95
|8.1
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 208,200 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs178,500.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,849.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
|Karachi
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
|Islamabad
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
|Peshawar
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
|Quetta
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
|Sialkot
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
|Attock
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
|Gujranwala
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
|Jehlum
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
|Multan
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
|Gujrat
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
|Nawabshah
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
|Chakwal
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
|Hyderabad
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
|Nowshehra
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
|Sargodha
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
|Faisalabad
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
|Mirpur
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.