Flood alert issued in Punjab as India releases water into River Sutlej       

LAHORE – Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued a warning regarding the possibility of floods in the region as India released over 70000 cusecs of water into Pakistan’s River Sutlej.

Local authorities confirmed that Pakistan’s Eastern neighbor released massive water from Harike headworks in the Sutlej River, and water will inundate adjoining areas.

Deputy Commissioners of Kasur, Okara, Wahari, Pakpattan, and Vehari are advised to complete the arrangements in advance as DG PDMA ordered to set up relief camps in all districts.

Officials are told to maintain the safety of lives of people and property, while authorities urged people to avoid going near urban rivers and canals.

The country’s natural disaster management NDMA also directed the provincial authorities to ensure early warning, prompt response and evacuations in flood risk areas along the banks of rivers Chenab, Ravi, Sutlej and their nullahs.

NDMA further directed district administrations to ensure contingency traffic plans for urban areas vulnerable to flooding with swift de-watering operations.

Officials are monitoring the situation until July 20, while residents of high risk areas are advised to stay informed and follow guidelines from the relevant administration.