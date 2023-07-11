Search

PakistanTop News

Flood alert issued in Punjab as India releases water into River Sutlej       

Web Desk 09:19 AM | 11 Jul, 2023
Flood alert issued in Punjab as India releases water into River Sutlej       
Source: File Photo

LAHORE – Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued a warning regarding the possibility of floods in the region as India released over 70000 cusecs of water into Pakistan’s River Sutlej.

Local authorities confirmed that Pakistan’s Eastern neighbor released massive water from Harike headworks in the Sutlej River, and water will inundate adjoining areas.

Deputy Commissioners of Kasur, Okara, Wahari, Pakpattan, and Vehari are advised to complete the arrangements in advance as DG PDMA ordered to set up relief camps in all districts.

Officials are told to maintain the safety of lives of people and property, while authorities urged people to avoid going near urban rivers and canals.

The country’s natural disaster management NDMA also directed the provincial authorities to ensure early warning, prompt response and evacuations in flood risk areas along the banks of rivers Chenab, Ravi, Sutlej and their nullahs.

NDMA further directed district administrations to ensure contingency traffic plans for urban areas vulnerable to flooding with swift de-watering operations.

Officials are monitoring the situation until July 20, while residents of high risk areas are advised to stay informed and follow guidelines from the relevant administration.

Over 200 evacuated as water released by India triggers floods in Punjab

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Over 200 evacuated as water released by India triggers floods in Punjab

01:42 PM | 10 Jul, 2023

Aleem Khan pays over Rs9m tax to register Punjab’s most expensive vehicle

11:08 AM | 10 Jul, 2023

Punjab govt notifies new vehicle registration fees, withholding tax rates

11:24 PM | 9 Jul, 2023

Seema Haider: Pakistani woman who travelled to India to find love of her life finally gets bail

05:03 PM | 9 Jul, 2023

Punjab on high alert as India releases 1.85 lacs cusecs floodwater into Ravi

03:15 PM | 9 Jul, 2023

Bilawal-led committee to decide Pakistan's participation in World Cup in India

08:47 PM | 8 Jul, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Flood alert issued in Punjab as India releases water into River ...

09:19 AM | 11 Jul, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 11 July 2023

09:03 AM | 11 Jul, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on July 11, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 11, 2023 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM) 

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 279.4 283.15
Euro EUR 304 307
UK Pound Sterling GBP 359 365
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.1 78
Saudi Riyal SAR 74 74.9
Australian Dollar AUD 195 198
Bahrain Dinar BHD 738.8 746.8
Canadian Dollar CAD 216 218
China Yuan CNY 38.47 38,87
Danish Krone DKK 40.89 41.29
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.53 36.88
Indian Rupee INR 3.58 3.49
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 901.32 910.32
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.42 60.02
New Zealand Dollar NZD 172.55 174.55
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.08 26.38
Omani Riyal OMR 721.79 729.79
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.38 77.08
Singapore Dollar SGD 205 207
Swedish Korona SEK 25.52 25.82
Swiss Franc CHF 312.55 315.05
Thai Bhat THB 7.95 8.1

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – July 11, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today  

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 208,200 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs178,500.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,849.    

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (11 July 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 208,200 PKR 2,405
Karachi PKR 208,200 PKR 2,405
Islamabad PKR 208,200 PKR 2,405
Peshawar PKR 208,200 PKR 2,405
Quetta PKR 208,200 PKR 2,405
Sialkot PKR 208,200 PKR 2,405
Attock PKR 208,200 PKR 2,405
Gujranwala PKR 208,200 PKR 2,405
Jehlum PKR 208,200 PKR 2,405
Multan PKR 208,200 PKR 2,405
Bahawalpur PKR 208,200 PKR 2,405
Gujrat PKR 208,200 PKR 2,405
Nawabshah PKR 208,200 PKR 2,405
Chakwal PKR 208,200 PKR 2,405
Hyderabad PKR 208,200 PKR 2,405
Nowshehra PKR 208,200 PKR 2,405
Sargodha PKR 208,200 PKR 2,405
Faisalabad PKR 208,200 PKR 2,405
Mirpur PKR 208,200 PKR 2,405

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

PCB New Chairman Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf Detailed Profile

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: