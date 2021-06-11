Maya Ali all set to launch her clothing line

The latest celebrity to step into the world of fashion is the gorgeous Maya Ali. A fashionista to the core who has mastered the art to serve major style goals in her every avatar, the news of her own namesake clothing brand hitting the racks is super exciting.

Turning to her Instagram handle, the Pehli si Muhabbat star shared that her clothing line 'MAYA' becomes a reality.

Launching her clothing label, the 35-year-old will be accompanied by family as the brand is going to be launched in collaboration with two of her cousins, Ansa and Zainab.

"If there is no dream there is no struggle. Me and my dear cousins are endeavouring to turn our lifelong dream into reality,My belief is cemented now more than ever in the fact that Allah always makes a way if the intentions are pure."

"I am absolutely thrilled and a teeny bit nervous to launch MAYA prêt-a-porter. All I need now is your love and prayers," Ali posted, reaching out to her fans for support.

Fellow celebrities and friends, including Bilal Ashraf, Ayeza Khan, Zara Noor Abbas and Iqra Aziz, took to social media to encourage her.

On the work front, Maya has been highly praised for her performance in the drama serial Pehli Si Muhabbat.