Maya Ali all set to launch her clothing line
Share
The latest celebrity to step into the world of fashion is the gorgeous Maya Ali. A fashionista to the core who has mastered the art to serve major style goals in her every avatar, the news of her own namesake clothing brand hitting the racks is super exciting.
Turning to her Instagram handle, the Pehli si Muhabbat star shared that her clothing line 'MAYA' becomes a reality.
Launching her clothing label, the 35-year-old will be accompanied by family as the brand is going to be launched in collaboration with two of her cousins, Ansa and Zainab.
"If there is no dream there is no struggle. Me and my dear cousins are endeavouring to turn our lifelong dream into reality,My belief is cemented now more than ever in the fact that Allah always makes a way if the intentions are pure."
View this post on Instagram
"I am absolutely thrilled and a teeny bit nervous to launch MAYA prêt-a-porter. All I need now is your love and prayers," Ali posted, reaching out to her fans for support.
Fellow celebrities and friends, including Bilal Ashraf, Ayeza Khan, Zara Noor Abbas and Iqra Aziz, took to social media to encourage her.
On the work front, Maya has been highly praised for her performance in the drama serial Pehli Si Muhabbat.
Maya Ali shares health update with fans 02:12 PM | 30 May, 2021
Pakistani star actress Maya Ali is hands down one of the most beautiful actresses of Pakistan who dazzles in all of her ...
- Budget 2021-22: PTI govt proposes 10% increase in salaries, pensions04:49 PM | 11 Jun, 2021
- Aamir Khan on top in PGF Qualifying Golf Event04:22 PM | 11 Jun, 2021
- Shaukat Tarin unveils Rs8 trillion Budget 2021-2204:00 PM | 11 Jun, 2021
- Budget 2021-22 will make everyone happy: PM Imran03:58 PM | 11 Jun, 2021
-
- Maya Ali all set to launch her clothing line02:27 PM | 11 Jun, 2021
- Pakistani singer wins International Music Against Child Labour award08:41 PM | 10 Jun, 2021
- Trans activist Kami Sid schools Iman Aly over 'khusra' remarks09:00 PM | 10 Jun, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021
- Famous figures who survived serious plane incidents07:21 PM | 29 May, 2021
- Best anti-aging foods to look younger09:47 PM | 18 May, 2021
- Pakistani FM reaches Turkey on diplomatic mission to highlight ...05:56 PM | 18 May, 2021