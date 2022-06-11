Mahira Khan leaves fans stunned with alluring pictures

Lollywood diva Mahira Khan has slowly carved a niche for herself in the entertainment industry due to her beautiful looks and great acting skills.

Being one of the most stylish celebrities, the Humsafar actor's style statement is always on point and the fashion enthusiasts are looking forward to what the diva has in store.

At the trailer launch of her upcoming film Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad, Mahira looked stunning in a beautiful white dress, dewy makeup and beautiful hair.

Directed by Nabeel Qureshi, Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad was previously scheduled to release in 2021. However, the film’s release got delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Produced by Qureshi and Fizza Ali Meerza, the upcoming film is an action-comedy that follows the story of a notorious cop, played by Mustafa.