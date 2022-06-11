Mathira flaunts her tattoos in latest viral video
The bold and beautiful Mathira has had her fair share of controversial statements and applause for her honest views. She has slowly yet surely built a strong niche for herself in the entertainment industry.
This time around, she is under the radar owing to her fashion and wardrobe choices, in particular the burgeoning list of tattoos she occasionally flaunts.
In her recent live session, the fashionista got vocal about the plethora of tattoos she has on her body and her addiction to the art.
Earlier, she revealed that she got her first tattoo on her chest from Malaysia. It’s the Chinese symbol for luck. Her second tattoo is down her spine and is allegedly a Chinese motivational quote. She’s got various tattoos on her fingers too including a little heart.
Mathira has 1.8 million followers on her Instagram account and her pictures receive thousands of likes and compliments from her fans.
Mathira's new bold photos at beach set internet ... 06:39 PM | 31 May, 2022
The bold and beautiful Mathira has slowly yet surely built a strong niche for herself in the entertainment industry. Be ...
