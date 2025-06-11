Crackdown begins on weapon displays on social media; six arrested in Punjab

Authorities have launched a crackdown on individuals displaying firearms on social media platforms, with the Crime Control Department (CCD) arresting six suspects from Narowal and Nankana Sahib in a targeted operation.

According to a CCD spokesperson, the operation was initiated following intelligence gathered through social media monitoring, where individuals were seen flaunting weapons in photos and videos. Four suspects were arrested in Narowal, while two were taken into custody in Nankana Sahib.

During the arrests, law enforcement officials recovered a cache of modern rifles, pistols, and ammunition, raising concerns over the illegal possession and glorification of arms.

“The public display of weapons not only promotes a culture of violence but also poses a direct threat to law and order,” the CCD representative stated. “We are committed to taking strict action against anyone involved in such activities.”

All six individuals have been charged, and further investigations are underway to determine the weapons’ origin and whether they are linked to any criminal networks.

Officials have urged the public to report any such content online and warned that strict legal action will be taken against those misusing social media platforms to glorify weapons.