Ali Zafar shares his social media ‘hacks’

Noor Fatima 12:32 PM | 11 Mar, 2023
Source: Ali Zafar (Instagram)

Lollywood's singer-turned-actor, Ali Zafar, who has contributed much to the music industry, has proven that he is so much more than a pretty face and a vocal powerhouse.

The 42-year-old star is known for calling spade and spade and is popularly called "Bhai" for his sharp wit and sarcasm, not to forget his unfiltered opinions.

Enjoying millions of followers on multiple social media platforms, the Channo famed singer shared an Instagram reel that is more of a social media hack for people who easily take offence.

The Meray Brother Ki Dulhan actor's IG post shows him sitting comfortably on a sofa — acting like a psuedo philosopher — and smirked while he shared "five rules" to mitigate social media scrutiny.

Zafar suggested that the "number one rule" is to "judge everyone all the time."

"Number two," added the Jhoom singer, "if you see someone happy or having fun, try your best to ruin it for them."

"Number three, Do not be empthatic or kind, be over critical and ruthless," suggested Zafar.

"Number four" is to "have different standards for yourself" and "a different set of standards for others," said the Sajaniya singer.

"Being hypocritical is an art," emphasized the singer.

"Anyone who doesn't agree with you or doesn't believe in what you believe in is obviously stupid," opined Zafar.

Throwing in another hack, the Teefa In Trouble star suggested his audience to "always be preachy."

Social media users including Lollywood celebrities were in fits of giggles after watching the singer's latest reel and flooded the comment section with different reactions from seconding him to praises for his sarcasm.

On the work front, Zafar's recent songs include Jaan-e-Bahaaraan, Julie, Yo Soch, Us Rah Par, Jungle Medley, Ghabrana Nahi Hai, and Dil Karey.

Ali Zafar shares his stance on joining politics

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

