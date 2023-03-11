Ali Zafar shares his social media ‘hacks’

Lollywood's singer-turned-actor, Ali Zafar, who has contributed much to the music industry, has proven that he is so much more than a pretty face and a vocal powerhouse.
The 42-year-old star is known for calling spade and spade and is popularly called "Bhai" for his sharp wit and sarcasm, not to forget his unfiltered opinions.
Enjoying millions of followers on multiple social media platforms, the Channo famed singer shared an Instagram reel that is more of a social media hack for people who easily take offence.
The Meray Brother Ki Dulhan actor's IG post shows him sitting comfortably on a sofa — acting like a psuedo philosopher — and smirked while he shared "five rules" to mitigate social media scrutiny.
Zafar suggested that the "number one rule" is to "judge everyone all the time."
"Number two," added the Jhoom singer, "if you see someone happy or having fun, try your best to ruin it for them."
"Number three, Do not be empthatic or kind, be over critical and ruthless," suggested Zafar.
"Number four" is to "have different standards for yourself" and "a different set of standards for others," said the Sajaniya singer.
"Being hypocritical is an art," emphasized the singer.
"Anyone who doesn't agree with you or doesn't believe in what you believe in is obviously stupid," opined Zafar.
Throwing in another hack, the Teefa In Trouble star suggested his audience to "always be preachy."
Social media users including Lollywood celebrities were in fits of giggles after watching the singer's latest reel and flooded the comment section with different reactions from seconding him to praises for his sarcasm.
On the work front, Zafar's recent songs include Jaan-e-Bahaaraan, Julie, Yo Soch, Us Rah Par, Jungle Medley, Ghabrana Nahi Hai, and Dil Karey.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 10, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|281.5
|284
|Euro
|EUR
|294
|297
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|331.5
|334.8
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.4
|77.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.3
|75.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.5
|186.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|734.02
|742.02
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202
|204.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.64
|40.04
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.6
|40.04
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.16
|35.51
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|898.24
|907.24
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.58
|61.18
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.67
|172.67
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.19
|25.49
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|716.82
|724.82
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|71.84
|72.54
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|194.93
|196.93
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.09
|25.39
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|293.21
|295.71
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.87
|8.02
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs197,500 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs168,380.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 197,500
|PKR 2,095
|Karachi
|PKR 197,500
|PKR 2,095
|Islamabad
|PKR 197,500
|PKR 2,095
|Peshawar
|PKR 197,500
|PKR 2,095
|Quetta
|PKR 197,500
|PKR 2,095
|Sialkot
|PKR 197,500
|PKR 2,095
|Attock
|PKR 197,500
|PKR 2,095
|Gujranwala
|PKR 197,500
|PKR 2,095
|Jehlum
|PKR 197,500
|PKR 2,095
|Multan
|PKR 197,500
|PKR 2,095
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 197,500
|PKR 2,095
|Gujrat
|PKR 197,500
|PKR 2,095
|Nawabshah
|PKR 197,500
|PKR 2,095
|Chakwal
|PKR 197,500
|PKR 2,095
|Hyderabad
|PKR 197,500
|PKR 2,095
|Nowshehra
|PKR 197,500
|PKR 2,095
|Sargodha
|PKR 197,500
|PKR 2,095
|Faisalabad
|PKR 197,500
|PKR 2,095
|Mirpur
|PKR 197,500
|PKR 2,095
