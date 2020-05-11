COVID-19: 6th consignment of Chinese equipment arrives in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – A PIA flight carrying sixth consignment of goods consisting of 17 tons of medical and safety equipment arrived in Pakistan from China yesterday.

According to spokesperson of the National Disaster Management Authority, the equipment includes 24 X-Ray machines and their parts, 371,000 VTMs for testing and over one million different types of masks.

He said the shipment process of goods purchased from China to Pakistan continues through Pakistan Airlines.

The spokesman further said that the Authority has started supplying fifth consignment of personal protective equipment for doctors to provinces.

Protective equipment was dispatched to four hospitals of Balochistan on Sunday while the equipment dispatched to Balochistan included three PCR testing machines; 20,000 testing kits; 20,000 surgical masks; 6,000 D-95 and 10,000 KN-95 masks; 14,000 protective suits; 16,000 pairs of gloves; and 500 gowns.

Additionally, 500 face shields, 800 protective glasses and 8,000 sanitizer bottles were sent to Balochistan.

The equipment of fifth consignment was being dispatched to other federating units as well, according to the NDMA spokesman.