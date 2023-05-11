Search

Celebs speak out against police brutality

09:01 PM | 11 May, 2023
The country has been engulfed in chaos following the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan, resulting in a devastating toll of eight deaths and 290 injuries during violent protests on Wednesday. The situation has escalated with widespread vandalism and arson, road blockages, and clashes between protesters demanding the release of the PTI leader.

Actor Hira Tareen took to her Instagram story to share her thoughts on the ongoing unrest, condemning opportunistic individuals who exploit the political turmoil as a chance to engage in looting and destruction, attributing these acts to the country's current state.

While acknowledging the right to peaceful protest, Tareen expressed her dismay at the vandalization and destruction of public property that serves the citizens, especially when it is funded by their own tax contributions.

Due to the volatile security situation, all scheduled Cambridge International Exams for Wednesday were cancelled, and schools in Punjab and several other areas have been forced to close. Tareen highlighted the adverse impact on children's education and urged people to refrain from supporting criminals who are spreading terror and disrupting the lives of ordinary citizens.

She called on people to be discerning and not easily swayed by misinformation. Tareen prayed for the country to endure this challenging period and emerge stronger, emphasizing the importance of keeping families safe.

The actor also expressed deep concern over the burning of Edhi ambulances, highlighting the need for intelligence and caution in the face of such acts. While acknowledging the gravity of the situation, she encouraged people to exercise critical thinking and not blindly believe everything portrayed in the news. Tareen concluded by offering prayers for the well-being of everyone and for a peaceful future for the nation.

Zara Noor Abbas also took to social media to share footage of the protests taking place in Lahore, describing it as a dark day for Pakistan.

Mariyam Nafees took to her Instagram platform to denounce the police brutality that the government has unleashed upon protesters. While she made it clear that she does not endorse vandalism, she expressed her outrage at the extreme measures taken, such as shooting innocent people in the face and subjecting women protesters to harassment and manhandling.

Nafees lamented the severe shelling and baton charges, which spare no one, not even the elderly and babies. In her passionate statement, she questioned the identity of those responsible for such actions, emphasizing that the vandalism should not be attributed to PTI protestors.

