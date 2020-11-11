Top 15 Richest Senators of Pakistan
ISLAMABAD – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has recently issued details of assets owned by the members of the Senate in 2019-20.
According to the ECP, here’s a list of the members of the Parliament’s upper house who own assets worth billions.
Taj Muhammad Afridi
Assets worth Rs1.22 billion
Azam Swati
Assets worth Rs810 million
Farogh Naseem
Assets worth Rs400 million
Talha Mahmood
Rs90 million in bank accounts; vehicles and properties worth over Rs200m; Rs27m in investments; Other assets Rs33m.
Rehman Malik
Foreign assets worth 1.3 million pounds
Shehzad Waseem
Over Rs200 million while his wife owns assets worth Rs170 million.
Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar
Immovable properties worth Rs120 million, besides having shares of Rs5 million in stocks, vehicles worth up to Rs38.4m & Rs23.4m in bank accounts
Chaudhry Tanveer
Agriculture land of Rs36.7 million; non-agricultural land of Rs47.4m; Rs37.9m in bank accounts; and furniture worth Rs2.5m.
Sadiq Sanjrani
Assets worth Rs106.3 million; 4 vehicles.
Abdul Qayyum
Senator Abdul Qayyum owns assets including land worth Rs86.4 million.
Saleem Mandviwalla
Assets worth Rs67.7 million
Shibli Faraz
Assets up to Rs46.7 million
Muzafar Hussain Shah
Assets worth Rs30 million
Raza Rabbani
Rs15.3 million investments; Rs6.2m worth gifted property; millions in bank accounts
Mushahidullah Khan
Plots worth Rs7.5 million; shares of Rs65,000 in stocks; jewellery worth Rs0.8m; Rs3.1 million in bank accounts
