Veteran Spanish political leader survives assassination bid in Madrid

MADRID – Spanish right-wing politician Alejandro Vidal-Quadras was injured in an assassination attempt in central Madrid.

The 78-year-old was targeted in a gun attack in broad daylight near his hope in the capital city by two unknown men riding a motorbike.

He as shifted to hospital with face injury where he underwent a surgery. Doctors said the gunshot had fractured the jawbone of the veteran politician.

They said Vidal-Quadras has been kept in the intensive care unit (ICU), adding that he is in stable condition after the surgery.

There were no immediate arrests while police are examining surveillance footage and witness accounts to identify the assailants.

Vidal-Quadras is a member of Spain’s conservative Popular Party, as well its regional leader in Catalonia. He was also a European Parliament member before leaving after three decades.