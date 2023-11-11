The nominations for the 67th Annual Grammy Awards show SZA in the lead with an impressive nine nominations. The roster features esteemed artists like Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Boygenius, Miley Cyrus, Jon Batiste, Victoria Monét and Billie Eilish, all vying for the coveted Record of the Year.
A surprising entry in the nominee list is Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marking an unexpected turn. Additionally, Pakistani artist Arooj Aftab secures multiple nominations, adding a global dimension to the Grammy Awards.
Aftab, the musical enchantress weaves sonic magic that transcends borders. Her innovative blend of jazz and traditional South Asian influences has carved a unique space in the industry, earning her recognition as a trailblazer. With nominations in multiple categories, she stands as a testament to the power of artistic fusion, captivating the audience worldwide with her soulful melodies and groundbreaking compositions. She's not just an artist; she's a sonic storyteller, and her journey promises to be a symphony of continued brilliance.
She also took to Instagram to share the news with her fans.
The ceremony is scheduled for February 4, 2024, with live coverage on CBS. Here's a glimpse of key nominees in various categories:
RECORD OF THE YEAR:
"Worship" - Jon Batiste
"Not Strong Enough" - Boygenius
"Flowers" - Miley Cyrus
"What Was I Made For?" (From The Motion Picture Barbie) — Billie Eilish
"On My Mama" - Victoria Monét
"Vampire" - Olivia Rodrigo
"Anti-Hero" - Taylor Swift
"Kill Bill" - SZA
ALBUM OF THE YEAR:
"World Music Radio" - Jon Batiste
"The Record" - Boygenius
"Endless Summer Vacation" - Miley Cyrus
"Did you know that there's a tunnel under Ocean Blvd" - Lana Del Rey
"The Age of Pleasure" - Janelle Monáe
"GUTS" - Olivia Rodrigo
"Midnights" - Taylor Swift
"SOS" - SZA
SONG OF THE YEAR:
"A&W" - Jack Antonoff, Lana Del Rey & Sam Dew, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)
"Anti-Hero" - Jack Antonoff & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)
"Butterfly" - Jon Batiste & Dan Wilson, songwriters (Jon Batiste)
"Dance The Night" (From Barbie The Album) - Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Dua Lipa)
"Flowers" - Miley Cyrus, Gregory Aldae Hein & Michael Pollack, songwriters (Miley Cyrus)
"Kill Bill" - Rob Bisel, Carter Lang & Solána Rowe, songwriters (SZA)
"Vampire" - Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Oliva Rodrigo)
"What Was I Made For?" (From The Motion Picture Barbie) - Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas O'Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against the US dollar, British Pound, Saudi Riyal and other currencies in the open market.
Today on Saturday, the local currency registered a marginal decline against the US dollar in the open market as its persistent fall continued for the last two weeks. The current price stands around 286.9 for buying and 289.65 for selling.
Euro rate also moved up slightly to 307.5 for buying and 309.5 for selling. British pound GBP stands at 353.5 for buying, and 257 for selling.
The UAE Dirham was quoted at 80, and Saudi Riyal stands at 76.85 for buying and 77.7 for selling.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|286.9
|289.65
|Euro
|EUR
|307.5
|309.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.5
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|80
|80.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.85
|77.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185
|186.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|758.95
|766.95
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|208
|210
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.32
|39.72
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.89
|41.29
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.49
|36.84
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.43
|3.54
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.74
|1.82
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|924.09
|933.09
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.21
|61.81
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.25
|171.25
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.46
|25.76
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|741.17
|749.17
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.4
|79.1
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.5
|210.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.09
|26.39
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.92
|319.42
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.03
|8.18
KARACHI – Gold prices saw an upward trend in the Pakistani market despite the price of bullion going down in international market.
On Saturday, the per tola price of 24-Karat gold was quoted at Rs213,000. The price of 10-gram gold stands at Rs182,610.
Single tola of 22 Karat Gold is available at Rs196,165, 21 karat rate per tola is Rs187,250 whereas the price of 18k gold rate stands at Rs160,500 for each tola.
Internationally, the price of the bullion saw a big drop, and the current price hovers at $1,937 per ounce.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2.580
|Karachi
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2.580
|Islamabad
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2.580
|Peshawar
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2.580
|Quetta
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2.580
|Sialkot
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2.580
|Attock
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2.580
|Gujranwala
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2.580
|Jehlum
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2.580
|Multan
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2.580
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2.580
|Gujrat
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2.580
|Nawabshah
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2.580
|Chakwal
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2.580
|Hyderabad
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2.580
|Nowshehra
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2.580
|Sargodha
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2.580
|Faisalabad
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2.580
|Mirpur
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2.580
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.