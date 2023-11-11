  

Arooj Aftab sets sights on double victory with two nominations for Grammy Awards 2024

08:12 PM | 11 Nov, 2023
Arooj Aftab sets sights on double victory with two nominations for Grammy Awards 2024
Source: Arooj Aftab (Instagram)

The nominations for the 67th Annual Grammy Awards show SZA in the lead with an impressive nine nominations. The roster features esteemed artists like Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Boygenius, Miley Cyrus, Jon Batiste, Victoria Monét and Billie Eilish, all vying for the coveted Record of the Year.

A surprising entry in the nominee list is Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marking an unexpected turn. Additionally, Pakistani artist Arooj Aftab secures multiple nominations, adding a global dimension to the Grammy Awards.

Aftab, the musical enchantress weaves sonic magic that transcends borders. Her innovative blend of jazz and traditional South Asian influences has carved a unique space in the industry, earning her recognition as a trailblazer. With nominations in multiple categories, she stands as a testament to the power of artistic fusion, captivating the audience worldwide with her soulful melodies and groundbreaking compositions. She's not just an artist; she's a sonic storyteller, and her journey promises to be a symphony of continued brilliance.

She also took to Instagram to share the news with her fans.

The ceremony is scheduled for February 4, 2024, with live coverage on CBS. Here's a glimpse of key nominees in various categories:

RECORD OF THE YEAR:

"Worship" - Jon Batiste
"Not Strong Enough" - Boygenius
"Flowers" - Miley Cyrus
"What Was I Made For?" (From The Motion Picture Barbie) — Billie Eilish
"On My Mama" - Victoria Monét
"Vampire" - Olivia Rodrigo
"Anti-Hero" - Taylor Swift
"Kill Bill" - SZA
ALBUM OF THE YEAR:

"World Music Radio" - Jon Batiste
"The Record" - Boygenius
"Endless Summer Vacation" - Miley Cyrus
"Did you know that there's a tunnel under Ocean Blvd" - Lana Del Rey
"The Age of Pleasure" - Janelle Monáe
"GUTS" - Olivia Rodrigo
"Midnights" - Taylor Swift
"SOS" - SZA
SONG OF THE YEAR:

"A&W" - Jack Antonoff, Lana Del Rey & Sam Dew, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)
"Anti-Hero" - Jack Antonoff & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)
"Butterfly" - Jon Batiste & Dan Wilson, songwriters (Jon Batiste)
"Dance The Night" (From Barbie The Album) - Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Dua Lipa)
"Flowers" - Miley Cyrus, Gregory Aldae Hein & Michael Pollack, songwriters (Miley Cyrus)
"Kill Bill" - Rob Bisel, Carter Lang & Solána Rowe, songwriters (SZA)
"Vampire" - Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Oliva Rodrigo)
"What Was I Made For?" (From The Motion Picture Barbie) - Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas O'Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

