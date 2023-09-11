40000 Prize Bond 2023 – Check Draw Results Online

40000 Prize Bond 2023

Quetta office of National Savings Division will hold Prize Bond Rs40000 draw No. 26 today on September 11, 2023 (Monday).

40000 Prize Bond 2023 Winners

Top three winners of the Rs 40000 Prize bond List will be announced shortly after balloting...

Rs 40000 Prize Bond Winning Amount

LIST NO OF PRIZES Prize Money PRIZE Prize Bond RS. 40000/- 01 Rs 75,000,000 1st Prize Prize Bond RS. 40000/- 03 Rs 25,000,000 2ndPrize Prize Bond RS. 40000/- 1696 Rs 500,000 3rd Prize

The complete list of winners of the Rs 40000 Prize bond List will be announced shortly after balloting.

Daily Pakistan shares a complete list of saving prize bonds 40000 draws, 40000 prize bonds schedule, and 40000 prize bond winners lists. You can check the other prize bond draw schedule list for 2023 as well.