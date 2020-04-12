Corruption in corona relief fund unearthed
MARDAN - Despite sufferings being faced by people due to coronavirus outbreak, some corrupt elements are still active to loot the funds allocated by the government to facilitate the lockdown-hit public.
The scandal is another challenge to the PTI government already facing backlash following the preliminary report on sugar and wheat crisis.
According to a private news channel, names of dead and non-eligible persons have been included in Mardan's Garhi Kapuara by a government committee in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Reports claimed that a former councilor has registered the names of relatives and some blue-eyed persons, bestowing the funds upon them.
Prime Minister Imran Khan has established Rs144 billion funds to distribute among 12 million families under which every applicant is given Rs12,000.
