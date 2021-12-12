Former Imam of Kaaba appears in Saudi TV ad
Share
A short video meant to promote ‘Combat Field’ zone of Riyadh Season 2021 features former Imam of Kaaba Sheikh Adil bin Salem bin Saeed Al-Kalbani and football stars.
In the 2 minutes and 41 seconds promotional video clip, the former Imam of Kaaba gives a concise introduction to his position. The clip shows soldiers engaging in a battle and using weapons of war.
Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Entertainment shared the video on Twitter via Turki al-Sheikh and the former Imam of Kaaba joked below the tweet, “Do you think I can go to Hollywood?”
لا تجوووووووووون 😉❤️🇸🇦https://t.co/ZosrfKMOZ9 pic.twitter.com/V48ED3UfsI— TURKI ALALSHIKH (@Turki_alalshikh) November 18, 2021
As the move created an uproar on social media, the former Imam of Kaaba came under severe criticism.
When a social media user said your presence in the video is strange, a person responded in a critical tone, “May God guide you and open your heart.”
The same Imam of Kaaba was spotted playing cards a few years ago.
-
- Asad Umar stresses for fully empowered local govt system06:17 PM | 12 Dec, 2021
-
-
- Muslims barred to pray in open spaces in India’s Haryana04:00 PM | 12 Dec, 2021
-
-
- Mansha Pasha and Junaid Khan’s ramp walk video breaks the internet03:40 PM | 12 Dec, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities with their mothers05:00 PM | 14 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021