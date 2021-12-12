Former Imam of Kaaba appears in Saudi TV ad

A short video meant to promote ‘Combat Field’ zone of Riyadh Season 2021 features former Imam of Kaaba Sheikh Adil bin Salem bin Saeed Al-Kalbani and football stars.

In the 2 minutes and 41 seconds promotional video clip, the former Imam of Kaaba gives a concise introduction to his position. The clip shows soldiers engaging in a battle and using weapons of war.

Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Entertainment shared the video on Twitter via Turki al-Sheikh and the former Imam of Kaaba joked below the tweet, “Do you think I can go to Hollywood?”

As the move created an uproar on social media, the former Imam of Kaaba came under severe criticism.

When a social media user said your presence in the video is strange, a person responded in a critical tone, “May God guide you and open your heart.”

The same Imam of Kaaba was spotted playing cards a few years ago.