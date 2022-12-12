Ayeza from Betiyaan delights fans with stunning pictures
04:27 PM | 12 Dec, 2022
Ayeza from Betiyaan delights fans with stunning pictures
Source: Mah E Nur Haider (Instagram)
Pakistani rising star Mahenur Haider is a gorgeous new addition to the media industry and is currently riding on the success of her latest drama serial 'Betiyaan.'

Being an avid social media user, the Aulaad actor posts drop-dead-gorgeous pictures which are adored by her massive fan following and her enthralling Instagram feed keeps them hooked.

This time around, the Ishq Hai actress has mesmerized her fans with new gorgeous photos shared on her Instagram account.

“Betiyaan” is a story of an affectionate father, Laiq Ahmed (Muhammad Ahmed), going through immense difficulties for the love of his five daughters Fiza (Fatima Effendi Kunwar), Aiza (Mahenur Haider), Hania (Qudsia), Anum (Tania Hussain) and Komal (Emaan Khan).

The popular drama is reportedly produced under the banner of Big Bang Entertainment, penned by Asma Seyani while Meesam Naqvi directed the serial.

