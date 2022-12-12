Ayeza from Betiyaan delights fans with stunning pictures
Share
Pakistani rising star Mahenur Haider is a gorgeous new addition to the media industry and is currently riding on the success of her latest drama serial 'Betiyaan.'
Being an avid social media user, the Aulaad actor posts drop-dead-gorgeous pictures which are adored by her massive fan following and her enthralling Instagram feed keeps them hooked.
This time around, the Ishq Hai actress has mesmerized her fans with new gorgeous photos shared on her Instagram account.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
“Betiyaan” is a story of an affectionate father, Laiq Ahmed (Muhammad Ahmed), going through immense difficulties for the love of his five daughters Fiza (Fatima Effendi Kunwar), Aiza (Mahenur Haider), Hania (Qudsia), Anum (Tania Hussain) and Komal (Emaan Khan).
The popular drama is reportedly produced under the banner of Big Bang Entertainment, penned by Asma Seyani while Meesam Naqvi directed the serial.
Fatima Effendi and Osama Tahir to star in ... 09:43 PM | 21 Sep, 2022
Versatile Pakistani actress and model Fatima Effendi Kanwar alongside the talented and charismatic Osama Tahir teased ...
- PM Shehbaz appoints Tariq Fatemi as special assistant again08:00 PM | 12 Dec, 2022
- Snap polls only solution to avert economic crisis in Pakistan: Imran ...07:30 PM | 12 Dec, 2022
- Imran Khan owes to Gen (r) Bajwa big time: PM Shehbaz06:57 PM | 12 Dec, 2022
-
- Pakistan’s Sidra Ameen wins ICC Women’s Player of the Month award06:03 PM | 12 Dec, 2022
-
- Ayeza from Betiyaan delights fans with stunning pictures04:34 PM | 12 Dec, 2022
- Shehnaaz Gill remembers Sidharth Shukla on his birth anniversary03:15 PM | 12 Dec, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list? ...10:48 AM | 8 Dec, 2022
- Top 10 most searched people on Google in Pakistan in 202206:07 PM | 7 Dec, 2022
- Pakistan's first female Supreme Court judge earns place in BBC '100 ...01:24 PM | 7 Dec, 2022
- Karachi among world’s least expensive cities in new report09:30 PM | 2 Dec, 2022