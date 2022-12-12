TikTok star Jannat Mirza’s new video with sister Alishbah Anjum goes viral
TikTok stars Jannat Mirza and Alishbah Anjum's unprecedented popularity has the power to storm the internet with just one video.
This time around, the sister duo’s latest video is spreading like wildfire online. The video is garnering its fair share of attention as it hints towards the adorable sibling bond.
Shared on Instagram, the TikTok video shows Alishbah and Jannat can be spotted dancing their heart out.
On the work front, Jannat is all set to make her debut on the silver screen with her upcoming Lollywood film, Tere Bajre Di Rakhi.
