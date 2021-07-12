Former MQM leader Nadeem Nusrat survives shooting attack in Houston

By Mujtaba Ali Shah

LONDON: The Voice of Karachi Chairperson and former Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leader Nadeem Nusrat survived a shooting attack on his car in Houston.

“I can confirm that multiple shots were fired at Voice of Karachi and SAMAF chairman Nadeem Nusrat’s vehicle this afternoon in Houston, Texas,” the general secretary of the Voice of Karachi group, Imran Hussain, said on Twitter.

Former MQM senior leader Wasay Jalil also confirmed that that Nadeem Nusrat had come under attack. He said that an attempt was made to assassinate Nadeen Nusrat and a police complaint has been registered.

A Voice of Karachi spokesman said that Nadeem Nusrart was coming home alongwith Central Information Secretary Shahid Farhad after speaking at an event when shots were fired at his car.

Wasay Jail tweeted: “May Allah bless Nadeem Nusrat bhai and keep him safe always. Ameen Summa Ameen.”

The Voice of Karachi has not yet named anyone.

Nadeem Nusrat was once a hardcore support of Altaf Hussain and remained loyal to him for over two decades. He was sacked from the party position several times and remained inactive for years.

He was activated against by the MQM leader and called over to London a few years ago where remained incharge of the party and ran affairs of Karachi from London supporting Altaf Hussain.

Around three years ago, he seperated his ways with the MQM leader and left for Houston with Wasay Jalil where he set up his own group.

In the middle of 2019, the head of Muttahida Qaumi Movement’s Maryland chapter Qaiser Ali was imprisoned for one year with one month of prison and eleven months of suspended sentence for threatening to kill Nadeem Nusrat, his wife and Wasay Jalil.

Qaisar Ali pleaded guilty before Virginia’s Fairfax County Court into the charge of threatening to slaughter Nadeem Nusrat, his wife and MQM’s former central coordination committee member Wasay Jalil in a threatening tweet.