10:57 AM | 12 Jul, 2022
Hania Aamir shares adorable clicks on Eidul Adha 2022
Source: Hania Aamir (Instagram)
KARACHI – Pakistan’s dimple queen Hania Aamir's beautiful looks and charismatic persona are the reasons why her massive fan following has fallen head over heels with her.

The 25-year-old is drop-dead-gorgeous on screen and off with an alluring Instagram feed that keeps the fans hooked.

This time around, the fashionista shared adorable clicks on the eve of Eidul Adha. She has put on Nomi Ansari’s cloudy  lehnga on Eid. 

She can also been seen loving a baby goat while posing for photos, shared on Instagram. 

The Janaan star previously stepped back from being active on social sites after the trolling intensified given her unapologetic statements that received immense backlash.

The Pakistani star appeared in many famous projects including Titli, Visaal, Mujhe Jeenay Do, Ishqiya, Dil Ruba, Mere Humsafar, and Sang-e-Mah.

