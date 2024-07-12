Search

Gold & Silver

Gold registers significant gains in Pakistan; check latest rates

02:44 PM | 12 Jul, 2024
Gold registers significant gains in Pakistan; check latest rates
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – Gold prices maintained upward trend in domestic market of Pakistan on Friday in line with increasing global prices.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price surged by Rs2,200 to settle at Rs249,000.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold increased by Rs1,886 to reach Rs213,477 in local market.

Gold registered significant gains in the international market as per ounce price moved up by $24 to reach $2,404.

A day earlier, the price of gold per ounce increased by $10 to reach $2382 in the international market.

As a result, in the local bullion markets on Thursday, the price of 24-carat gold per tola increased by Rs1200, reaching Rs246800, and the price of 10 grams of gold also increased by Rs1029, reaching Rs211591.

In contrast, the price of silver per tola remained stable at Rs2900, and the price of ten grams of silver also remained unchanged at Rs2486.28. 

Gold rates dip by Rs1,300 per tola in Pakistan

Gold & Silver

02:44 PM | 12 Jul, 2024

Gold registers significant gains in Pakistan; check latest rates

05:23 PM | 11 Jul, 2024

Gold price increases by Rs1,200 per tola in Pakistan 

01:25 PM | 10 Jul, 2024

Gold prices increase in Pakistan

05:12 PM | 9 Jul, 2024

Gold registers slight decline in Pakistan; check latest rates 

07:03 PM | 8 Jul, 2024

Gold rates dip by Rs1,300 per tola in Pakistan

04:34 PM | 6 Jul, 2024

Gold price moves up by Rs2,000 per tola; check latest rates

Advertisement

Latest

11:25 PM | 12 Jul, 2024

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant wedding: Here is how much money was spent on extravaganza!

Gold & Silver

02:44 PM | 12 Jul, 2024

Gold registers significant gains in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Currency Rates Today - Pakistani Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 12 July 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 12, 2024 (Friday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 279.50 for buying and 281.25 for selling. Euro's buying rate moves up to 301.50 and selling rate is 303.4 while British Pound rate is 355
  for buying, and 358.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 76.60 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.85.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.50 281.25
Euro EUR 301.50 303.4
UK Pound Sterling GBP 355 358.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.60 77.35
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.85 74.57
Australian Dollar AUD 184.75 186.55
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741 749
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206
China Yuan CNY 38.35 38.75
Danish Krone DKK 40.12 40.52
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.70 36.05
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.25 917.35
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.95 59.75
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.24 171.24
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 722.87 730.89
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.39 77.09
Singapore Dollar SGD 73.85 74.57
Swedish Korona SEK 202.25 204.25
Swiss Franc CHF 26.5 26.8
Thai Bhat THB 309.15 311.65

Horoscope

09:59 PM | 28 Jun, 2024

IHC dismisses petition in Tyrian White case as intrusion into Imran Khan's affairs

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: