Gold registers significant gains in Pakistan; check latest rates

KARACHI – Gold prices maintained upward trend in domestic market of Pakistan on Friday in line with increasing global prices.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price surged by Rs2,200 to settle at Rs249,000.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold increased by Rs1,886 to reach Rs213,477 in local market.

Gold registered significant gains in the international market as per ounce price moved up by $24 to reach $2,404.

A day earlier, the price of gold per ounce increased by $10 to reach $2382 in the international market.

As a result, in the local bullion markets on Thursday, the price of 24-carat gold per tola increased by Rs1200, reaching Rs246800, and the price of 10 grams of gold also increased by Rs1029, reaching Rs211591.

In contrast, the price of silver per tola remained stable at Rs2900, and the price of ten grams of silver also remained unchanged at Rs2486.28.