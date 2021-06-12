Abbottabad man in custody, accused of raping teenager in front of friends
MUZAFFARABAD – Police in the Eastern part of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province detained a man and his friends for being involved in a sexual assault of an 8th grader.
Suspect, who is identified as Razawal – a resident of Dhamtour, arrested along with his accomplices for sexually assaulting a teenage girl in Abbottabad’s Mirpur.
Mirpur DSP Sabir Khan, while speaking with a news outlet, told that the survivor and suspect became friends a few months back. He added that Razawal picked up the victim from her school in a car earlier this month, and then took her to the Thandiani Road, and raped her in front of his friends.
The victim’s father filed a complaint at the Nawan Shehr police station on June 10. The law enforcers then apprehended the suspect along with his three accomplices on Friday.
A case has been lodged against all accused under Section 376 of PPC and Section 53 of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Child Protection and Welfare Act, 2010. A medical examination of the survivor confirmed the sexual assault while the DNA samples of the suspect have been collected and sent to a laboratory. Further investigations are underway.
