Actor Fiza Ali’s sister passes away after prolonged illness

Web Desk 11:53 AM | 12 Jun, 2023
The elder sister of famous Pakistani TV actor and host Fiza Ali has passed away after prolonged illness.

The actor announced on social media, updating her fans about the devastating loss.

In the story section on Instagram, the Mehndi star shared heartbreaking news with her followers, while she requested her fans to pray for her deceased. “Aapi has left me and Faraal. She’s no more, please recite and pray for her life hereafter”, she wrote, saying “There is no life without death, I believe in life after death”.

She also shared a clip of her sister, sharing a blissful moment as her late sister can be seen swinging and cheering in the gallery at home.

Meanwhile, condolences started pouring in from social media users and celebs, who prayed for the departed soul.

Earlier, Fiza shared an update about her sister’s health as she remained unwell for quite some time.

