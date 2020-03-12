Coronavirus fear: US decides to ban travel from Europe
Web Desk
08:57 AM | 12 Mar, 2020
WASHINGTON – United States (US) President Donald Trump has decided to impose ban on travel from Europe to the US for 30 days in an effort to stop the coronavirus epidemic.

In a primetime address from the Oval Office to nation, the US President said that this is the most aggressive and comprehensive effort to confront a foreign virus in modern history.

However, the travelers from the United Kingdom (UK) will be exempted from the ban.

