Babar FC clashes with Sarfraz FC in fun-filled football match to win ice cream (VIDEO)

KARACHI – Team Pakistan players played a friendly match of Footvolley during a training session a day before the second Test against Australia and National Stadium Karachi.

A video shared by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Twitter shows skipper Babar Azam and Sarfraz Ahmed picking players for their teams, with ice cream as winning prize.

The players can also be seen engaging in friendly banter before starting the Footvolley match, with Sarfraz saying that the losing team will offer ice cream to the winners.

As the video proceeds, Babar FC and Sarfraz FC can be seen playing with both making efforts to beat each other.

Later, PCB shared photos in which player enjoying ice cream. However, the name of the winning team was not announced.

And here comes the treat 🍨🍦 pic.twitter.com/40UMuMrVUf — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) March 11, 2022