Babar FC clashes with Sarfraz FC in fun-filled football match to win ice cream (VIDEO)

11:08 AM | 12 Mar, 2022
Babar FC clashes with Sarfraz FC in fun-filled football match to win ice cream (VIDEO)
Source: PCB (Twitter)
Share

KARACHI – Team Pakistan players played a friendly match of Footvolley during a training session a day before the second Test against Australia and National Stadium Karachi. 

A video shared by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Twitter shows skipper Babar Azam and Sarfraz Ahmed picking players for their teams, with ice cream as winning prize. 

The players can also be seen engaging in friendly banter before starting the Footvolley match, with Sarfraz saying that the losing team will offer ice cream to the winners. 

As the video proceeds, Babar FC and Sarfraz FC can be seen playing with both making efforts to beat each other. 

Later, PCB shared photos in which player enjoying ice cream. However, the name of the winning team was not announced. 

PAKvAUS: Abdullah Shafique, Imamul Haq rewrite ... 07:22 PM | 8 Mar, 2022

RAWALPINDI – The first game between Shaheens and Kangaroos ended in a tame draw in Rawalpindi on Tuesday but ...

More From This Category
PAKvAUS – Pakistan reacts after ICC declares ...
10:12 AM | 12 Mar, 2022
PAKvAUS, Day 1 – Australia win toss, opt to bat ...
09:36 AM | 12 Mar, 2022
Pakistani pacer Rumman Raees appeals to fans to ...
10:09 PM | 11 Mar, 2022
1st President of Pakistan National Open Polo ...
08:24 PM | 11 Mar, 2022
PMAA conducts five-day Women’s Self Defense ...
06:06 PM | 11 Mar, 2022
Pakistani teen cueist Ahsan Ramzan wins IBSF ...
08:01 PM | 11 Mar, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Social media reacts as Hira Mani's song from Kashmir Beats goes viral
10:59 PM | 11 Mar, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr