Diamer-Bhasha Dam: Pakistan decides to start construction activities

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the construction activities of Diamer-Bhasha Dam to ensure water security and to meet its energy and agriculture requirements.

While chairing a briefing on national water security strategy and construction of dams to meet agricultural as well as energy requirements of the country, the prime minister said that after its completion, the dam will boost construction and provide a huge stimulus to national economy.

He directed that use of local material and expertise should be accorded priority during the construction of Diamer Bhasha Dam, which will provide huge job opportunities to our people.

The Prime Minister expressed satisfaction over progress made so far and directed to immediately start construction activities of the dam.

Earlier, the Prime Minister was briefed in detail about the progress of resolution of all pending issues pertaining to construction of Diamer Bhasha Dam.

Chairman WAPDA briefed the meeting about progress of ongoing construction of Mohmand Dam that started recently.

The Prime Minister was also apprised of the progress on resolution of pending issued related to Dasu Dam project.