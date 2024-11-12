IBA Sukkur proposes date for MDCAT 2024 [Date Inside]

KARACHI – The Institute of Business Administration (IBA) Sukkur has planned to conduct the MDCAT 2024 retake on December 1 in line with the orders of the Sindh High Court (SHC).

The Medical & Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) is conducted to select candidates for admissions in MBBS and BDS.

Around Rs23 billion will be used to facilitate the test’s smooth execution, which is a key gateway for students wishing to enter medical and dental colleges.

MDCAT for the 2024-25 academic year was previously conducted by by Dow University of Health Sciences. However, it faced massive criticism from candidates and their parents, who accused the university administration of showing unprofessionalism while conducting the test.

Last month, the Sindh High Court had directed the provincial government to hold afresh the MDCAT within four weeks after a probe committee unanimously concluded that the entire test procedure was compromised.

The decision followed a hearing in which the court criticized the investigation committee for not effectively addressing the issues. The court also questioned the involvement of multiple universities, suggesting a dedicated testing agency should manage the exam.

Meanwhile, FIA’s Cyber Crime Circle expanded probe into the alleged leak of the MDCAT exam paper, grilling over 100 students and some students revealed they received a similar paper via WhatsApp before the exam and provided details of individuals allegedly selling the paper. Federal Investigator summoned students with unusually high scores, including those achieving 190 out of 200.