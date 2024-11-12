Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

PTI leaders released after brief detention over Section 144 violation

Pti Leaders Visiting Imran Khan At Adiala Jail Arrested

RAWALPINDI – Leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) were released shortly after they were arrested by Punjab police from Adiala Jail when they reached to meet party founder Imran Khan on Tuesday.

Omar Ayub, Asad Qaiser, Shibli Faraz, Sahibzada Hamid Raza and others were detained at Adiala police chowki.

However, they were released after brief detention, which was described by the PTI leaders as illegal. Talking to media, Ayub said they had come to meet Imran Khan as per the plan but now they are returning without any meeting.

The development comes as the PTI is planning to hold a protest against the detention of Imran Khan.

A day earlier, PTI lawmaker Ali Muhammad Khan has said that the founder of PTI, Imran Khan, will announce the final date for the protest later this month.

Talking to a private news channel, he stated that Ali Amin Gandapur’s comment is simply meant to show his commitment.

He further stated that Imran Khan will announce the final date for the protest this month.

Ali Muhammad Khan also said that in a political movement, only efforts can be made, and nothing can be said with certainty.

He acknowledged that the grievances, disappointment, and expectations of the party workers regarding the protests so far are legitimate.

