Gold price up by Rs5,600 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI — Gold prices surged in domestic market on Tuesday despite a massive decrease in in the international market.

The price of per tola gold increased by Rs5,600 to close at Rs215,000 while the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold surged by Rs5,058 to settle at Rs184,585, according to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data.

In the international market, the price of the precious commodity plunged by $15 to settle at $1,911 per ounce.

Meanwhile, the price of silver also increased by Rs50 per tola and Rs42.87 per 10 grams to settle at Rs2,550 per tola and Rs2,186.21 per 10 grams, respectively.