Coronavirus: Sindh CM calls for a 'new lockdown'

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah alleged on Monday that a lockdown has not been proving effective against coronavirus pandemic due to the confusion being created by the federal government.

Addressing a press conference, he asserted a need for imposing a “new lockdown” to control the further spread of the infection, which has affected over 5,000 people and claimed 93 lives.

His suggestion comes hours ahead Prime Minister Imran Khan is set to chair a meeting of the National Security Council to take key decision in this regard.

Shah said, “We need to save lives as economy can be strengthened again,” adding that coronavirus is not only the problem for Pakistan but whole world is suffering from it.

Emphasising on collaborative efforts, the chief minister said that decision cannot be taken in isolation.

“There have been mistakes but we should not commit a mistake of not taking action,” he highlighted, besides rejecting claims that Sindh imposed a lockdown without a prior thought.

“The situation would be totally different today if my advice to impose the lockdown was accepted when it was given,” he said.

“Provinces are not able to do what the federal government can do,” he stressed.