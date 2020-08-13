Fully prepared to defend Pakistan whether India acquires 500 Rafale, says military spox
Share
RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Army spokesperson Major General Iftikhar Babar said that forces are fully ready to defend motherland despite having limited resources.
Addressing media, he said India whether purchase five Rafale jest or 500, Pakistani forces are fully prepared to respond to any misadventure in appropriate way.
India is leading the region in the arms race, he said.
Highlighting Indian atrocities in the occupied Kashmir, the director general of Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that there is no form of oppression that the Kashmiris are not subjected to.
India is conducting a genocide in occupied Kashmir, besides conducting gross human rights violations, he said.
India, under an organised plan, is changing the demography status of the region and seeking to expel Muslims from the occupied territory, he said.
Talking about ties with Saudi Arabia, he said that Pakistan and its public are proud of relations with the kingdom. He hoped that the bilateral ties will strengthen further.
He said that there is no need to raise any question on ties of both countries, adding that the army chief’s visit to Saudi Arabia is scheduled.
- Pakistan needs reaffirmation of pledge to continue pursuing the ...09:25 AM | 14 Aug, 2020
-
- Pakistan Navy releases special song on Independence Day11:23 PM | 13 Aug, 2020
- Pakistan surpasses 287,000 cases of coronavirus, 6,150 confirmed dead10:49 PM | 13 Aug, 2020
- Mera Junoon: Watch PAF's new national song for Independence Day10:15 PM | 13 Aug, 2020
- The Weeknd donates $300,000 to help victims of Beirut explosion06:37 PM | 13 Aug, 2020
- 'Sadak 2' becomes the most-disliked film trailer on YouTube03:40 PM | 13 Aug, 2020
- Maya Ali pens heartfelt note as ‘Parey Hut Love’ turns one02:51 PM | 13 Aug, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020