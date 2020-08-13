The Weeknd donates $300,000 to help victims of Beirut explosion

The Weeknd has donated $300,000 to victims of the devastating blast in Beirut, Lebanon.

The singer's manager Wassim Slaiby announced the news on Instagram, writing “I am so honored and humbled to work with artists who have such deep care for the world and right now for our brothers and sisters of Lebanon who are in pain and need our collective help.”

'I want to thank my brother @theweeknd for his generous and class act donating $300,000 to the Global Aid for Lebanon campaign,” Slaiby wrote.

In June, the Singer donated to several charities, including $200,000 each to Black Lives Matter and the Colin Kaepernick Know Your Rights Camp Legal Defense Initiative; $100,000 to National Bail Out. Moreover, $500,000 each were donated towards the MusiCares Covid-19 Relief Fund and to frontline health workers at Scarborough Health Network, the healthcare network in his Ontario hometown.

Last week, the Weekend also conducted a virtual concert on TikTok that collected $350,000 for the platform’s Equal Justice Initiative.

