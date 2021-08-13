Pakistan reports 4,619 new Covid-19 cases, 79 deaths

Amid the spike in Covid positivity ratio, Pakistan has recorded 79 new deaths and 4,619 new infections in the last 24 hours.

According to the latest figures from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll has surged to 24,266 and the number of confirmed cases stands at 1,089,913.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 3,937 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stand at 979,411. The national positivity stands at 7.76 percent.

Statistics 13 Aug 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 59,504

Positive Cases: 4619

Positivity % : 7.76%

Deaths : 79 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) August 13, 2021

At least 407,892 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 369,358 in Punjab 150,708 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 92,768 in Islamabad, 31,396 in Balochistan, 28,654 in Azad Kashmir, and 9,137 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The health facilities across the country conducted 59,504 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 16,735,031 since the first case was reported.