Pakistan reports 4,619 new Covid-19 cases, 79 deaths
Web Desk
08:45 AM | 13 Aug, 2021
Pakistan reports 4,619 new Covid-19 cases, 79 deaths
Share

Amid the spike in Covid positivity ratio, Pakistan has recorded 79 new deaths and 4,619 new infections in the last 24 hours.

According to the latest figures from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll has surged to 24,266 and the number of confirmed cases stands at 1,089,913.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 3,937 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stand at 979,411. The national positivity stands at 7.76 percent.

At least 407,892 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 369,358 in Punjab 150,708 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 92,768 in Islamabad, 31,396 in Balochistan, 28,654 in Azad Kashmir, and 9,137 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The health facilities across the country conducted 59,504 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 16,735,031 since the first case was reported.

Senior Pakistani actor Durdana Butt passes away ... 01:27 PM | 12 Aug, 2021

KARACHI – Senior television actor Durdana Butt, who was on the ventilator for eight days after contracting Covid, ...

More From This Category
Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - ...
11:00 AM | 13 Aug, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 13 August 2021
10:41 AM | 13 Aug, 2021
Pakistan wants to enhance ties with Iraq: PM Imran
09:26 AM | 13 Aug, 2021
Pakistan appoints first woman judge to Supreme ...
12:23 AM | 13 Aug, 2021
Taliban take over major cities amid heavy ...
12:02 AM | 13 Aug, 2021
US sees Pakistan useful only in clearing mess in ...
11:43 PM | 12 Aug, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Jemima Goldsmith trolled over tweet about Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan's song
07:45 PM | 12 Aug, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr