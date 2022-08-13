KPL 2022 all set to begin in Azad Kashmir today
MUZAFFARABAD – The second edition of Kashmir Premier League will begin in Muzaffarabad, Azad Kashmir today [Saturday].
Seven teams, including Muzaffarabad Tigers, Hawks, Janbaz, Mirpur Royals, Stallions, Kotli Lions and Overseas Warriors are taking part in the tournament.
Hawks and Janbaz will face off in the opening fixture that will begin at 7pm.
Kashmir Premier League is a T20 format mega cricketing event aimed at promoting Kashmir’s importance and talent at global level.
Sanctioned by the Pakistan Cricket Board and registered with Security & Exchange Commission of Pakistan, the league is designed to provide the young Cricket talent of AJK with a quality platform through which they can exhibit their skills while getting exposure from renown national and international cricketers.
