‘Vampire jelly mask’ – Hira Mani reveals secret of her glowing skin

12:11 PM | 13 Aug, 2022
Source: Hira Mani (Instagram)
KARACHI – When it comes to glamming up, we often look up to Pakistan’s gorgeous celebrity Hira Mani, the ultimate superwoman in the world of glitz and glamour.

The 32-year-old rose to unprecedented fame with hit dramas like Do Bol, Sun Yara and Meray Paas Tum Ho.

She keeps her relationship with fans intact social media where she used to share her photos and videos of her routine activities.

This time around, Hira shared video clips on her Instagram Reels and showed her followers how she likes to maintain the natural glow on her face.

The Kashf star visited a skincare treatment clinic where she tried “vampire jelly mask” on her face. She also shared a post-facial treatment photo in which she looks fresh and glowing.

“Happiness and glow after vampire mask,” she captioned the post.

On the work front, Hira Mani had paired up with Pakistani heartthrob Junaid Khan for his song Yadaan that has been loved by the fans.

12:11 PM | 13 Aug, 2022

