‘Vampire jelly mask’ – Hira Mani reveals secret of her glowing skin
Share
KARACHI – When it comes to glamming up, we often look up to Pakistan’s gorgeous celebrity Hira Mani, the ultimate superwoman in the world of glitz and glamour.
The 32-year-old rose to unprecedented fame with hit dramas like Do Bol, Sun Yara and Meray Paas Tum Ho.
She keeps her relationship with fans intact social media where she used to share her photos and videos of her routine activities.
This time around, Hira shared video clips on her Instagram Reels and showed her followers how she likes to maintain the natural glow on her face.
The Kashf star visited a skincare treatment clinic where she tried “vampire jelly mask” on her face. She also shared a post-facial treatment photo in which she looks fresh and glowing.
“Happiness and glow after vampire mask,” she captioned the post.
On the work front, Hira Mani had paired up with Pakistani heartthrob Junaid Khan for his song Yadaan that has been loved by the fans.
Hira Mani flaunts perfect winged eyeliner in ... 10:36 AM | 25 Jul, 2022
DUBAI – When it comes to glamming up, we often look up to Pakistan’s gorgeous celebrity Hira Mani, the ...
- Home lawn grass trimming05:46 AM | 5 Aug, 2022
- Best Fertilizers for Home Garden09:59 AM | 26 Jul, 2022
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 18 Jul, 2022
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- KPL 2022 all set to begin in Azad Kashmir today12:40 PM | 13 Aug, 2022
- Footballer leaves wedding to play match12:35 PM | 13 Aug, 2022
- ‘Vampire jelly mask’ – Hira Mani reveals secret of her glowing ...12:11 PM | 13 Aug, 2022
- 700 years old groom market in Bihar – some facts about a dying ...11:40 AM | 13 Aug, 2022
- FIA writes to Imran Khan seeking party funding details11:08 AM | 13 Aug, 2022
- Late Pakistani pop icon Nazia Hassan to be featured on New York's ...09:47 AM | 13 Aug, 2022
-
-
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan’s largest city Karachi still among world’s least ...06:26 PM | 23 Jun, 2022