Rain related incidents claim at least five lives in Punjab

LAHORE - At least five people died and several others got injured in rain related incidents in parts of the country today (Monday).

According to media reports, three of a same family were killed, while five others sustained injured when roof of their house collapsed due to heavy downpour near Daajal area of Rajan Pur on early Monday morning.

Rescue teams recovered three bodies from the debris while five injured were shifted to nearby hospital.

One minor girl died and seven other received injuries in Sukkur. A woman died in Jhang area after roof of house caved in owing to heavy shower.

Pakistan Metrological Department (MeT) forecast rain in various parts of the country during the next 24 hours. It also forecast heavy snowfall ini Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Kohistan, Neelu Valley, Bagh and Haveli districts of the country from Sunday to Monday. Galiyat and Murree may also received heavy snowfall during the period.