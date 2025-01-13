Technician kills shop owner, then takes own life in Lahore

LAHORE – A tragic incident occurred in Lahore’s Kahna area, where a technician working at a fridge and AC repair shop killed the shop owner in a fit of rage and later committed suicide.

According to the police, the incident stemmed from a financial dispute between the two individuals. Upon receiving the report, crime scene units and forensic experts arrived at the location to collect evidence.

The victims have been identified as Shahid and Sajid. Initial investigations revealed that the two were acquainted and worked together at the shop. However, escalating tensions led to the fatal altercation.

Police stated that the investigation team is conducting further inquiries to uncover the full facts and thoroughly resolve the matter based on evidence.