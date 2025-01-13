Two brothers kill each other over petty dispute in Peshawar

PESHAWAR – Two brothers shot each other after a dispute, resulting in their deaths in Peshawar’s Mosam Khan Garhi area.

The police have moved the bodies for post-mortem reports and have launched further investigations. According to Rahman Baba police, the two brothers, Mazhar and Zulfiqar, sons of Haji Malik Sanobar, opened fire on each other, leading to their deaths from gunshot wounds.

Police stated that the family revealed Mazhar was a drug addict and often fought with family members. A similar dispute occurred the previous day, escalating to gunfire.

The police have collected empty shells and other crucial evidence from the scene and expanded their investigation.