Brooklyn Beckham engaged to Nicola Peltz

Congratulations are in order for Brooklyn Beckham.

The 21-year-old announced his engagement to actor Nicola Peltz in an aww-worthy Instagram post.

“Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes,” Beckham wrote in his caption, alongside a love struck picture of the two. “I am the luckiest man in the world. I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day.”

Peltz posted the same picture on her Instagram, writing “I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life by your side,” and credited Beckham’s younger sister, Harper, for beautifully capturing one of the biggest moments in their life.

Beckham looks dapper in a navy blue suit while Peltz is dressed in a long, bright yellow dress.

Brooklyn’s mum Victoria Beckham was just as excited as her son about the news and congratulated the couple. She shared the same picture and wrote on Instagram: ‘The MOST exciting news!! We could not be happier that @brooklynbeckham and @nicolaannepeltz are getting married! Wishing you so much love and a lifetime of happiness ????????We all love you both so much x.’

The couple had first made their relationship public back in January.

