Engin Altan Duzyatan thanks Humayun Saeed for watching ‘Dirilis: Ertugrul’
Share
Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan, best known for his role as Ertugrul, on Tuesday met three critically ill Pakistani children through Facebook live session.
The event, organised by Make-A-Wish Foundation in Karachi, was attended by the Turkish Consul General Tolga Ucak and popular Pakistani celebrities, such as Humayun Saeed, Zeba Bakhtiar and others.
Actor Ayesha Omar, who hosted the session, shared a video of the entire event on her Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
. . A few days ago, 4 terminally-ill children expressed their desire to meet their hero, Ertugrul @enginaltandzytn . It is not just these children but millions of Pakistanis who would love to meet this fantastic Turkish Actor, including me. @makeawishpakistan @ishtiaq.baig.official and the board of directors who have helped to make more than 13,000 such wishes come true for thousands of precious Pakistani children, took it upon themselves, with the help of the the Honorary Consul General of Turkey, to make this meeting happen. Due to the current situation, a physical meeting wasn’t possible, but a virtual one was. Only 3 of the kids were able to make it as one was not allowed to travel to Karachi by his Doctor. Today, is the day their wish was full-filled. I’m extremely honoured and grateful to have been asked to host (and translate for) this beautiful evening. . 🤲🏼🌹❤️✨🙏 . . #ayeshaomar #turkey #pakistan #makeawish✨ #ertuğrul #ertugrul #pakturkeyfriendship
The children (Fizza, Sidra and Sohail) had expressed their desire to meet their favourite hero and the foundation made their dream come true.
During the session, Duzyatan interacted with his little fans. Then he had a chat with Saeed who revealed that Duzyatan’s acting was the main reason why he watched all the episodes of Diriliş: Ertuğrul.
“I watched all episodes (400 to 500) of Dirilis: Ertugrul and the main reason was your acting,” said the Jawani Phir Nahi Ani actor.
He continued: “The way you performed your character, the way you fight and all your action sequences were very good. I watched all the episodes just because of you.”
Saeed also shared that he hopes to meet Duzyatan on his upcoming trip to Turkey.
In the end, Duzyatan thanked Saeed for his admiration and said, “I am very happy for this love from Pakistan.”
Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!
- 70-year-old woman injured in Indian firing along LoC11:14 PM | 20 Aug, 2020
- Jordan envoy meets COAS Bajwa, hails Pakistan’s efforts for peace10:14 PM | 20 Aug, 2020
- US suspends three treaties with Hong Kong over China's security law09:20 PM | 20 Aug, 2020
- PM Imran gives go-ahead to launch Roshan Digital Account for overseas ...08:48 PM | 20 Aug, 2020
- Muharram moon sighted, Ashura on August 3007:34 PM | 20 Aug, 2020
- Zaid Ali pens a heartfelt note for wife on third wedding anniversary05:59 PM | 20 Aug, 2020
- Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston to reunite on screen for first time in ...05:34 PM | 20 Aug, 2020
- I request everyone to stop speculating the stage of Sanju’s ...05:12 PM | 20 Aug, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020