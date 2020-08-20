Engin Altan Duzyatan thanks Humayun Saeed for watching ‘Dirilis: Ertugrul’

Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan, best known for his role as Ertugrul, on Tuesday met three critically ill Pakistani children through Facebook live session.

The event, organised by Make-A-Wish Foundation in Karachi, was attended by the Turkish Consul General Tolga Ucak and popular Pakistani celebrities, such as Humayun Saeed, Zeba Bakhtiar and others.

Actor Ayesha Omar, who hosted the session, shared a video of the entire event on her Instagram.

The children (Fizza, Sidra and Sohail) had expressed their desire to meet their favourite hero and the foundation made their dream come true.

During the session, Duzyatan interacted with his little fans. Then he had a chat with Saeed who revealed that Duzyatan’s acting was the main reason why he watched all the episodes of Diriliş: Ertuğrul.

“I watched all episodes (400 to 500) of Dirilis: Ertugrul and the main reason was your acting,” said the Jawani Phir Nahi Ani actor.

He continued: “The way you performed your character, the way you fight and all your action sequences were very good. I watched all the episodes just because of you.”

Saeed also shared that he hopes to meet Duzyatan on his upcoming trip to Turkey.

In the end, Duzyatan thanked Saeed for his admiration and said, “I am very happy for this love from Pakistan.”

