Hareem Farooq’s dance video goes viral

One of the leading actresses of Pakistan Hareem Farooq’s dance video is making rounds on the internet.

In the viral video, Hareem can be seen showcasing her dance skills on the stage of Pakistan International Screen Awards (PISA) in Dubai. The award show held in 2020. She enthralled the audience with her killer dance moves.

Hareem Farooq is a leading Pakistani actress and model who began her career in 2012 with the theatre play Pawnay 14 August and Aangan Terha.

She made her big-screen debut with a leading role in the 2013 thriller film Siyaah and has been garnering praises ever since. After a successful acting career, the star went on to co-produce Janaan in 2016 followed by the 2018 blockbuster Parchi, and Heer Maan Ja.