Stars, glitz, and unmatched luxury as Anant Ambani ties knot with Radhika Merchant; See pics & videos

MUMBAI – After months of extra-lavish celebrations, the son of Asia's richest man Anant Ambani took place in Mumbai, with Radhika Merchant, daughter of pharmaceutical giant.

The wedding ended after a series of lavish events hosted by Ambanis for the last four months, featuring global stars like Rihanna, John Cena, and Justin Bieber.

Several international guests made star performance there with TV star Kim Kardashian and former UK PM Tony Blair and Boris Johnson also spotted rubbing shoulders with guests. WWE star player John Cena was also seen celebrating with host's family.

Amid the VVIP movement, several key roads in Mumbai and adjoining areas were closed for hours until the festivities concluded.

After the event, social media was all buzzing with updates on wedding, with detailed posts about the arrivals of Bollywood stars and other celebrities.

As per reports, Ambanis spent over 10 billion Indian rupees on the grand wedding.