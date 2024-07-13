Stars, glitz, and unmatched luxury as Anant Ambani ties knot with Radhika Merchant; See pics & videos

MUMBAI – After months of extra-lavish celebrations, the son of Asia's richest man Anant Ambani took place in Mumbai, with Radhika Merchant, daughter of pharmaceutical giant.
The wedding ended after a series of lavish events hosted by Ambanis for the last four months, featuring global stars like Rihanna, John Cena, and Justin Bieber.
Several international guests made star performance there with TV star Kim Kardashian and former UK PM Tony Blair and Boris Johnson also spotted rubbing shoulders with guests. WWE star player John Cena was also seen celebrating with host's family.
Amid the VVIP movement, several key roads in Mumbai and adjoining areas were closed for hours until the festivities concluded.
After the event, social media was all buzzing with updates on wedding, with detailed posts about the arrivals of Bollywood stars and other celebrities.
As per reports, Ambanis spent over 10 billion Indian rupees on the grand wedding.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 13, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.8 for buying and 280.75 for selling. Euro's buying rate moves up to 301.25 and selling rate is 303.15.
British Pound rate is 355.15 for buying, and 358.65for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.5 and Saudi Riyal lowered to 73.65.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.8
|280.75
|Euro
|EUR
|40.05
|40.45
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355.15
|358.65
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.65
|74.37
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.55
|186.35
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741
|749
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.75
|205.75
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.35
|38.75
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.05
|40.45
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.7
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.25
|917.35
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.95
|59.75
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.15
|311.65
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
