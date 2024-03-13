Zara Noor Abbas celebrates birthday in style 

Congratulations are in order for mesmerising and charming actor Zara Noor Abbas on her birthday.

Zara, a prominent figure in Lollywood, has carved out a distinct identity for herself through her relentless dedication and hard work in the entertainment sector. Known for her role in "Parey Hut Love," she stands as one of the most stunning personalities in the world of showbiz.

Celebrating her special day, the "Ehd-e-Wafa" star took to her Instagram to share a delightful carousel of pictures, spreading joy and warmth on social media.

“Hoping and praying that this birthday brings me a lot of peace and comfort and my miracle can come to me in health and happiness. Ameen.

“And thank you to my family and friends and fans for always celebrating me and loving me. Your energy and support keeps me going.

P.s Most special birthday because my amma baba next to me. Alhamdullilah.”