Pakistani cricketers send out Eid-ul-Fitr greetings to fans

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani sports fraternity has come in harmony to extend their heartiest wishes on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

From legendary Waseem Akram to Wahab Riaz, all took to their official handles to pour their wishes. Sports stars have prayed for the health, prosperity, and endless happiness of every Muslim out there.

Pakistan cricket team head coach Misbah-ul-Haq, while wishing the joyous Eid, also urged everyone to stay safe.

“Wishing all the Muslims around the world a happy and peaceful #Eid. On this auspicious occasion, amid the joyful spirit, it’s of paramount importance to remember to stay safe during the global pandemic,” his tweet read.

Imad Wasim while greeting fans wrote, “#EidMubarak. May Allah SWT be pleased with all our efforts and prayers during the blessed month of Ramadan. May Allah bless you all with endless happiness and prosperity. Please make Duas for the whole of the Muslim ummah especially our sisters and brothers of Palestine.”

#EidMubarak

The legendary cricketer and sports analyst Waseem Akram shared a video message, wishing everyone on the blessed occasion of Eid ul-Fitr.

Pakistani pacer Wahab Riaz wrote “Wish you all a very happy #EidAlFitr. Mubarak! May the Almighty Allah accept all our prayers and good deeds. May this special occasion bring peace and prosperity to everyone.

Haider Ali also took to the microblogging site to greet fans. Hr dedicated this Eid to the oppressed Muslims of Palestine, who are suffering the atrocities of Israeli forces.

Pakistanis are celebrating Eidul Fitr today amid Covid-19 restrictions. Eid prayers were held at open places, in mosques, and at open gatherings with Covid safety protocols to avoid the spread of the pandemic. The festive occasion marks the end of a month-long daytime fasting of Ramadan.