Hania Aamir joins Ayeza Khan as most followed Pakistani on Instagram

KARACHI – With her breathtaking beauty and effervescent personality, Hania Aamir continues to rule the hearts of her fans across the globe.

“Mere Humsafar” star’s Instagram account is filled with delightful moments, as the actor keeps fans engaged with her bubbly persona. It is the reason that her fan base has increased to a level that she has become the most-followed Pakistani celebrity along with Ayeza Khan.

The total number of followers of both celebrities stands at 13.9 million. Ayeza has shared 610 posts while Hania shared 990 posts as she loves to keep her fans updated about her activities.

Recently, she appeared in Kashmi Hum Style Awards and she looked gorgeous as she opted pink dress.