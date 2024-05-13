How to extend Dubai Tourist Visa: Here's a complete guide featuring different methods

DUBAI - Tourists heading to Dubai, United Arab Emirates often regret not being able to explore the city due to insufficient time and expiry of the visa though the process to extend the Tourist Visa is simple.

If you are also thinking of getting your visa validity period extended, there are multiple methods through which you can prolong your stay and enjoy the city showcasing festivity and vibrance.

If a tourist is on a 30 or 60-day tourist visa, they can extend their stay within the country by another 30 days.

To get the extension, the tourist should open the GDRFA website. The next step is to register on the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDFRA) website using your own email address

After that, one should log in through their username and click on New Application. After that, the 'Click For Myself' button should be pressed.

After filling in the application data, the passport needs to be attached and after payment of the fee, the request for extension is generated.



It should be kept in mind that the visa extension fee is Dh600, besides the five percent value-added tax, Khaleej Times reported.

Another method for seeking an extension is by logging in to the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs Dubai (GDRFA) app. Then dashboard should be explored and dependent visa details should be opened.

Here. the applicant should tap the 'Renew Residence' icon; after filling in the details and selecting the delivery method besides attaching the passport and submitting the fee, the applicant is notified through SMS/email.

Another method is to navigate to the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICP) website using the email address. After logging in, the applicant should first click Public Visa Services and then 'Extension of Current Visa'.

The required details should be filled in and the passport should be attached. After payment of the fee, the applicant is notified through SMS/email.

Another method is by visiting the Amer Service Centre and submitting the application. The center would require your passport and visa copy. After payment of the service fee, the extension request is submitted.

Finally, the Amer website also serves the purpose of extension. The “UAE tourist visa” section in the top-right corner should be clicked. Afterward, select the most relevant visa type for you and click “Apply Now”. The applicant should then pay the fee and proceed to the completion of the process.

It bears mentioning that the total amount of the visa fee may vary depending on your circumstances. After completion of the process, the applicant can expect a result of their request for visa extension in 48 hours or less.