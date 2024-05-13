Search

Immigration

How to extend Dubai Tourist Visa: Here's a complete guide featuring different methods

Web Desk
05:11 PM | 13 May, 2024
How to extend Dubai Tourist Visa: Here's a complete guide featuring different methods

DUBAI - Tourists heading to Dubai, United Arab Emirates often regret not being able to explore the city due to insufficient time and expiry of the visa though the process to extend the Tourist Visa is simple.

If you are also thinking of getting your visa validity period extended, there are multiple methods through which you can prolong your stay and enjoy the city showcasing festivity and vibrance.

If a tourist is on a 30 or 60-day tourist visa, they can extend their stay within the country by another 30 days.

To get the extension, the tourist should open the GDRFA website. The next step is to register on the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDFRA) website using your own email address

After that, one should log in through their username and click on New Application. After that, the 'Click For Myself' button should be pressed.

After filling in the application data, the passport needs to be attached and after payment of the fee, the request for extension is generated.


It should be kept in mind that the visa extension fee is Dh600, besides the five percent value-added tax, Khaleej Times reported.

Another method for seeking an extension is by logging in to the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs Dubai (GDRFA) app. Then dashboard should be explored and dependent visa details should be opened.

Here. the applicant should tap the 'Renew Residence' icon; after filling in the details and selecting the delivery method besides attaching the passport and submitting the fee, the applicant is notified through SMS/email.

Another method is to navigate to the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICP) website using the email address. After logging in, the applicant should first click Public Visa Services and then 'Extension of Current Visa'.

The required details should be filled in and the passport should be attached. After payment of the fee, the applicant is notified through SMS/email.

Another method is by visiting the Amer Service Centre and submitting the application. The center would require your passport and visa copy. After payment of the service fee, the extension request is submitted.

Finally, the Amer website also serves the purpose of extension. The “UAE tourist visa” section in the top-right corner should be clicked. Afterward, select the most relevant visa type for you and click “Apply Now”. The applicant should then pay the fee and proceed to the completion of the process.

It bears mentioning that the total amount of the visa fee may vary depending on your circumstances. After completion of the process, the applicant can expect a result of their request for visa extension in 48 hours or less.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Immigration

06:03 PM | 13 May, 2024

Fake restaurant review lands British youngster in jail: Here's top ...

05:47 PM | 13 May, 2024

It's official: You can stay in Abu Dhabi for free and here's how

05:11 PM | 13 May, 2024

How to extend Dubai Tourist Visa: Here's a complete guide featuring ...

04:49 PM | 13 May, 2024

Australia to limit number of international students with fresh ...

08:05 PM | 11 May, 2024

India signs visa-free agreement with another country: Details inside

06:44 PM | 11 May, 2024

Chinese to face tough scrutiny of visa applications by this Asian ...

Immigration

08:23 PM | 10 May, 2024

Kazakhstan, Vietnam set to enforce visa-free travel: Details inside

06:31 PM | 11 May, 2024

PIA takes off for Skardu, leaves body of minor at Islamabad airport

06:05 PM | 11 May, 2024

PIA set to soar high with expansion plan covering Europe

Advertisement

Latest

06:03 PM | 13 May, 2024

Fake restaurant review lands British youngster in jail: Here's top tip for Thailand goers

Gold & Silver

01:21 PM | 13 May, 2024

Gold price falls by Rs1,200 per tola in Pakistan; Check new gold rates here

Forex

Today Open Market Currency Rates in Pakistan - Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - 13 May 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 13, 2024 (Monday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.1 for buying and 279.85 for selling.

Euro stands at 296 for buying and 298.7 for selling while British Pound rate is 344 for buying, and 347.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.1 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.40.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 13 May 2024

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.1 279.85
Euro EUR 296 298.7
UK Pound Sterling GBP 344 347.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.1 75.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.40 74.10
Australian Dollar AUD 180.5 182.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.61 747.61
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.43 38.83
Danish Krone DKK 40.16 40.56
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.6 35.95
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 904.67 913.67
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.71 59.31
New Zealand Dollar NZD 166.93 168.93
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.69 25.99
Omani Riyal OMR 722.52 730.52
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 204 206
Swedish Korona SEK 25.79 26.09
Swiss Franc CHF 306.4 308.9
Thai Bhat THB 7.56 7.71

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: