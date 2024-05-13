Search

Pakistan

PPP pushes for Zulfikar Ali Bhutto's picture on Pakistani currency notes

Web Desk
11:32 AM | 13 May, 2024
PPP pushes for Zulfikar Ali Bhutto's picture on Pakistani currency notes
Source: representational picture

The legacy of late Pakistani Prime Minister Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto is still alive and now his party Pakistan Peoples Party wants the party founder's picture on currency notes.

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) on Sunday adopted a resolution demanding the federal government to declare party founder Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto a national democratic hero and feature his image on currency notes, ARY News reported on Monday.

The resolution was passed during a seminar titled 'Bhutto Reference and History', discussing Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto's reference.

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) passed a resolution demanding Bhutto as a national democratic hero and wanted his picture on currency notes. This resolution was adopted during a seminar discussing Bhutto's legacy, where the party also called for him to be posthumously titled Quaid-e-Awam (leader of the masses) and awarded the highest civilian honor, Nishan-e-Pakistan.

The resolution praised Supreme Court's acknowledgment that Bhutto's trial, which resulted in his execution, was not fair. Alongside the call for Bhutto's image on currency, the resolution proposed the construction of a monument in his honor and the designation of his mausoleum as a national shrine.

PPP also called for the reversal of the unjust death sentence handed down to Bhutto and the establishment of a Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Award for democracy activists who have sacrificed their lives for the cause.

Bhutto, one of the most popular leaders of Pakistan, was hanged to death during former military ruler General (r) Ziaul Haq's regime. He was charged with the murder of a political rival Nawab Mohammed Ahmed Qasuri.

Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was not given fair trial against his death sentence: Supreme Court

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

11:32 AM | 13 May, 2024

PPP pushes for Zulfikar Ali Bhutto's picture on Pakistani currency ...

09:54 AM | 13 May, 2024

Matric Maths paper leaked hours before exam in Karachi

09:32 AM | 13 May, 2024

Sindh Police SSP faces action for serving tea to political leaders in ...

09:08 AM | 13 May, 2024

AJK's joint action committee continues march amid no breakthrough in ...

08:46 AM | 13 May, 2024

AJK govt announces local holiday in Muzaffarabad amid violent protests

10:35 PM | 12 May, 2024

Karachi board issues datesheet for Inter exams 2024

Pakistan

08:49 AM | 11 May, 2024

DG ISPR Ahmed Sharif among three Maj Gen promoted to rank of ...

12:25 AM | 11 May, 2024

Pakistan seals another jet deal; to sell 12 Super Mushshak aircraft ...

10:06 AM | 12 May, 2024

Twelve Pakistani beauty product companies served notices over false ...

09:20 PM | 12 May, 2024

Is Pakistan selling JF-17 Thunder fighter jets to Iraqi Air Force?

05:09 PM | 12 May, 2024

Massive drop in mobile phone prices in Pakistan

09:45 PM | 11 May, 2024

Police officer killed as AJK protests against 'unjust' taxes spread

Advertisement

Latest

11:57 AM | 13 May, 2024

Changing the Narrative of Power

Gold & Silver

01:58 PM | 11 May, 2024

Gold prices see slight decrease in Pakistan

Forex

Today Open Market Currency Rates in Pakistan - Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - 13 May 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 13, 2024 (Monday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.1 for buying and 279.85 for selling.

Euro stands at 296 for buying and 298.7 for selling while British Pound rate is 344 for buying, and 347.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.1 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.40.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 13 May 2024

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.1 279.85
Euro EUR 296 298.7
UK Pound Sterling GBP 344 347.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.1 75.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.40 74.10
Australian Dollar AUD 180.5 182.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.61 747.61
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.43 38.83
Danish Krone DKK 40.16 40.56
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.6 35.95
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 904.67 913.67
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.71 59.31
New Zealand Dollar NZD 166.93 168.93
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.69 25.99
Omani Riyal OMR 722.52 730.52
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 204 206
Swedish Korona SEK 25.79 26.09
Swiss Franc CHF 306.4 308.9
Thai Bhat THB 7.56 7.71

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: