PPP pushes for Zulfikar Ali Bhutto's picture on Pakistani currency notes

The legacy of late Pakistani Prime Minister Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto is still alive and now his party Pakistan Peoples Party wants the party founder's picture on currency notes.

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) on Sunday adopted a resolution demanding the federal government to declare party founder Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto a national democratic hero and feature his image on currency notes, ARY News reported on Monday.

The resolution was passed during a seminar titled 'Bhutto Reference and History', discussing Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto's reference.

The resolution praised Supreme Court's acknowledgment that Bhutto's trial, which resulted in his execution, was not fair. Alongside the call for Bhutto's image on currency, the resolution proposed the construction of a monument in his honor and the designation of his mausoleum as a national shrine.

PPP also called for the reversal of the unjust death sentence handed down to Bhutto and the establishment of a Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Award for democracy activists who have sacrificed their lives for the cause.

Bhutto, one of the most popular leaders of Pakistan, was hanged to death during former military ruler General (r) Ziaul Haq's regime. He was charged with the murder of a political rival Nawab Mohammed Ahmed Qasuri.