Wedding photos of First Lady Bushra Bibi’s daughter go viral
Share
A daughter of Pakistan’s First Lady Bushra Bibi has tied the knot with Muhammad Sheikh and the beautiful portraits from the wedding ceremony have gone viral on the internet.
According to the details, the Nikkah ceremony of Bushra Bibi's daughter was held on 12th Rabi-ul-Awal in the holy city of Madinah which was attended by close family members only.
Now, the pictures of the newlyweds have surfaced on the internet and needless to say, the couple looks stunning.
The groom is dressed up in a navy blue suit while the beaming bride looks gorgeous in her beautiful lehenga.
View this post on Instagram
The groom, Muhammad Sheikh, is the son of Al Fatah owner.
First Lady Bushra Bibi's daughter ties the knot ... 03:27 PM | 26 Oct, 2021
The daughter of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi recently got married to Muhammad Sheikh in Saudi ...
-
- Daraz Pakistan records a strong 11.11 with sales worth 66 crore in ...07:41 PM | 13 Nov, 2021
- Over 8,000 Sikh pilgrims to visit Pakistan for Guru Nanak's birth ...07:25 PM | 13 Nov, 2021
- Hassan Ali’s family receiving life threats? Samiya Arzoo issues ...07:05 PM | 13 Nov, 2021
-
-
- ‘Kusu Kusu’ - Nora Fatehi’s latest item number smashes ...04:15 PM | 13 Nov, 2021
- Senior Pakistani actor Sohail Asghar passes away in Lahore02:10 PM | 13 Nov, 2021
- New Balochistan cabinet takes oath at Governor House05:28 PM | 7 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- India falls to 101 in Global Hunger Index 2021, 9 ranks below Pakistan10:54 AM | 16 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021