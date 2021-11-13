Wedding photos of First Lady Bushra Bibi’s daughter go viral
Web Desk
06:45 PM | 13 Nov, 2021
Wedding photos of First Lady Bushra Bibi’s daughter go viral
Share

A daughter of Pakistan’s First Lady Bushra Bibi has tied the knot with Muhammad Sheikh and the beautiful portraits from the wedding ceremony have gone viral on the internet.

According to the details, the Nikkah ceremony of Bushra Bibi's daughter was held on 12th Rabi-ul-Awal in the holy city of Madinah which was attended by close family members only.

Now, the pictures of the newlyweds have surfaced on the internet and needless to say, the couple looks stunning.

The groom is dressed up in a navy blue suit while the beaming bride looks gorgeous in her beautiful lehenga.

The groom, Muhammad Sheikh, is the son of Al Fatah owner.

First Lady Bushra Bibi's daughter ties the knot ... 03:27 PM | 26 Oct, 2021

The daughter of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi recently got married to Muhammad Sheikh in Saudi ...

More From This Category
Hassan Ali’s family receiving life threats? ...
07:05 PM | 13 Nov, 2021
Mysterious virus causing dengue-like symptoms ...
04:44 PM | 13 Nov, 2021
Sheheryar Munawar opens up about viral picture ...
08:05 PM | 13 Nov, 2021
‘Pakistani players are passionate like soldiers ...
02:39 PM | 13 Nov, 2021
‘Kusu Kusu’ - Nora Fatehi’s latest item ...
04:15 PM | 13 Nov, 2021
Senior Pakistani actor Sohail Asghar passes away ...
02:10 PM | 13 Nov, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Wedding photos of First Lady Bushra Bibi’s daughter go viral
06:45 PM | 13 Nov, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr