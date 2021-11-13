Wedding photos of First Lady Bushra Bibi’s daughter go viral

A daughter of Pakistan’s First Lady Bushra Bibi has tied the knot with Muhammad Sheikh and the beautiful portraits from the wedding ceremony have gone viral on the internet.

According to the details, the Nikkah ceremony of Bushra Bibi's daughter was held on 12th Rabi-ul-Awal in the holy city of Madinah which was attended by close family members only.

Now, the pictures of the newlyweds have surfaced on the internet and needless to say, the couple looks stunning.

The groom is dressed up in a navy blue suit while the beaming bride looks gorgeous in her beautiful lehenga.

The groom, Muhammad Sheikh, is the son of Al Fatah owner.