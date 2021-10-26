First Lady Bushra Bibi's daughter ties the knot in Madinah, couple's picture goes viral
Share
The daughter of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi recently got married to Muhammad Sheikh in Saudi Arabia.
The First Lady's daughter got married to Sheikh, the son of a Pakistan-based businessman, on 12th Rabi-ul-Awal in the holy city of Madinah.
Daily Pakistan exclusively obtained the first picture from the event which shows the newlyweds posing for the camera. The Nikkah of Masha Manika was solemnized at Masjid Nabwi. Dressed in a white ethereal ensemble, the blushing bride can be spotted alongside the groom and family.
The intimate ceremony was attended by family members and friends while the couple also performed Umrah after the marriage.
Daughter of PM Imran’s wife Bushra Bibi ... 11:50 AM | 24 Oct, 2021
ISLAMABAD – The daughter of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi got married to Muhammad Sheikh, ...
However, the reception and other events will be held in the second week of November in the Punjab capital.
Bushra Bibi and husband Imran Khan have just concluded a three-day visit to Saudi Arabia. Both performed Umrah on Saturday night.
-
- FM Qureshi arrives in Iran to attend Afghanistan moot03:52 PM | 26 Oct, 2021
- T20 World Cup: Hilarious memes storm Twitter ahead of PAKvNZ match03:32 PM | 26 Oct, 2021
- First Lady Bushra Bibi's daughter ties the knot in Madinah, couple's ...03:27 PM | 26 Oct, 2021
- UBL continues to have a stellar 2021; 9M profits of Rs 39 billion, up ...02:50 PM | 26 Oct, 2021
- Abrar-ul-Haq and Saba Qamar win hearts with hilarious version of ...12:35 PM | 26 Oct, 2021
- Indian cricketers jump to Shami's defense amid intense online trolling06:10 PM | 25 Oct, 2021
- Mira Sethi questions the definition of masculinity that targets ...07:15 PM | 25 Oct, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- India falls to 101 in Global Hunger Index 2021, 9 ranks below Pakistan10:54 AM | 16 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021