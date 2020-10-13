Coronavirus – Govt asks opposition to follow SOPs in public gathering
Web Desk
10:58 PM | 13 Oct, 2020
ISLAMABAD – Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umer on Tuesday urged the opposition parties to ensure standard operating procedures (SOPs), before holding public meetings.

The coronavirus cases were increasing in some parts of the country due to gathering and absence of SOPs, he stated while talking to a private news channel.

The instructions have been issued to provincial governments to implement SOPs in their respective jurisdiction in letter and spirit to protect the people from dangerous virus, he stated.

The Opposition should exhibit responsibility and desist from holding big public meetings in the present circumstances, he warned.

PTI government has no fear about public meetings of opposition parties but security and safety of the people is a serious concerns of the government for public safety, he stated.

The Sindh government, he said had been the supporter of complete "lockdown" in the provincial areas but now PPP leadership have also changed their perception and allowing public to come out for procession.

Azad Kashmir government, he said should take the responsibility and implement the SOPs so that the public health could be secured in a proper manner.

