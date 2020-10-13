Balochistan CM Jam Kamal Khan contracts coronavirus 
11:04 PM | 13 Oct, 2020
Balochistan CM Jam Kamal Khan contracts coronavirus 
QUETTA – Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan has tested positive for coronavirus amid fears of second wave of the virus in the country. 

Khan in a tweet said, “My Covid Test has come positive”.

Pakistan recorded eight deaths, taking the total death toll to 6,588, and 531 new cases of coronavirus surfaced after the tests of 30,022 over the last twenty-four hours.

According to National Command and Control Center (NCOC), around 531 cases of coronavirus were reported while eight people succumbed to the disease.

COVID-19 claims eight lives in Pakistan, records 531 new cases of coronavirus in last 24 hours

The total number of confirmed cases reached to 319,848 while 304,609 patients recovered from the disease.

More than 516 patients were reported to be in critical condition.

Sindh with 140543 cases was at the top with Covid-19 cases followed by Punjab with 100892, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 38, 367, Balochistan with 15, 541 cases, Islamabad with 17, 428, Gilgit-Baltistan with 3,955 and Azad Jammu and Kashmir with 3131.

