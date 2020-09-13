Pakistan urges ASEAN members to raise voice against Islamophobia

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has urged the ASEAN Regional Forum members to raise voice against the rise of Islamophobia.

Whilst participating in the 27th ASEAN regional Forum held online (Saturday), Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi also urged to raise voice against extremist tendencies in the region and around the globe.

Emphasizing Pakistan’s commitment to inter-faith harmony, the Foreign Minister said Pakistan took the milestone step of opening the Kartarpur Corridor last year to facilitate Sikh pilgrims from India and elsewhere.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi condemned moves by states to alter the demographics of disputed territories under their illegal occupation and stressed the importance of peaceful resolution of disputes according to relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

Highlighting Pakistan’s positive contributions, he reaffirmed Pakistan’s steadfast support for an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace and reconciliation process , and underscored that a peaceful and stable Afghanistan was central to regional peace.

The Foreign Minister called for a concerted international effort to fight the Covid-19 pandemic and to develop a vaccine that is accessible to all, and highlighted Prime Minister Imran Khan’s “Global Initiative on Debt Relief” for the developing countries to help create enhanced fiscal capacity to tackle the negative economic consequences of the COVID-19.